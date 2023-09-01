iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 237,937 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 62% from the previous session’s volume of 147,004 shares.The stock last traded at $56.91 and had previously closed at $56.88.

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

About iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (IPAC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Pacific IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed Pacific securities. IPAC was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

