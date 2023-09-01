iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,601,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,697 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.62% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $558,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $174,000. Lansing Street Advisors boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 488.3% during the 1st quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 59,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,898,000 after acquiring an additional 49,130 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 207,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,684,000 after acquiring an additional 46,699 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 42,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,145,000 after acquiring an additional 17,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compton Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Compton Financial Group LLC now owns 517,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,238,000 after acquiring an additional 23,483 shares during the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $96.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,717,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,272,017. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.08. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $93.20 and a one year high of $101.15.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

