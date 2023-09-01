iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) Shares Sold by Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lowered its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Free Report) by 92.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 137,840 shares during the quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWT. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the first quarter worth $50,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $226,000.

Shares of EWT stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.74. 589,521 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,750,963. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.73. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.75 and a fifty-two week high of $51.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.86.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

