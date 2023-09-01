iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Shares Sold by Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. decreased its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 791 shares during the quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Laffer Tengler Investments increased its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 196.9% during the first quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 122.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS ITA traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $116.17. 250,265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $145.00 and a 52-week high of $206.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.02 and its 200-day moving average is $114.67.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

