Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Boosts Holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 322.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,621 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,052 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 382.9% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,153,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $592,919,000 after buying an additional 5,672,587 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 286.7% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,519,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $457,420,000 after acquiring an additional 4,091,998 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 299.2% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,134,391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $342,658,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098,731 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 314.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,675,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $304,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788,348 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 1,300.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,982,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $247,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769,642 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TECH has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair began coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.78.

Insider Activity at Bio-Techne

In related news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.36, for a total value of $7,068,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,258,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,224,563.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bio-Techne Stock Performance

TECH traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.03. The stock had a trading volume of 82,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,259. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 4.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.48, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.44. Bio-Techne Co. has a twelve month low of $68.00 and a twelve month high of $90.63.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $301.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.71 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 15.47%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Techne Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.16%.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

