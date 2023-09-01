Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Buys New Holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Flowers Foods by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,836,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,523,000 after buying an additional 143,658 shares during the last quarter. Covea Finance lifted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 95.4% in the first quarter. Covea Finance now owns 127,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 62,000 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,232,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,028,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,571,000 after purchasing an additional 138,681 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in Flowers Foods by 15.8% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 28,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 3,914 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.32. 154,548 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,951,888. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.26 and a 1-year high of $30.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.48 and a 200 day moving average of $26.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.41.

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 4.47%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is presently 87.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Flowers Foods from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Flowers Foods in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Flowers Foods in a report on Friday, August 11th.

In related news, insider H Mark Courtney sold 14,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total transaction of $348,094.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,892.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 11.49% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

