Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Buys New Stake in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 227.7% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 8,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 5,890 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 4.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,829,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,907,000 after purchasing an additional 147,231 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 2,567.6% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 44,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after buying an additional 42,622 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 45.7% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial Price Performance

Shares of BHF stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.49. The company had a trading volume of 67,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,151. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.01. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $39.24 and a one year high of $60.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.58. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 65.81% and a positive return on equity of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $263.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.29 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 15.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.71.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Featured Stories

