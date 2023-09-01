Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Buys New Stake in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,657 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ERJ. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Embraer by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 18,484,175 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $302,586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764,894 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Embraer by 1.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,935,642 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $64,426,000 after purchasing an additional 72,348 shares in the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Embraer by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,392,616 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,081,000 after purchasing an additional 23,401 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Embraer by 36.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,238,946 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,022,000 after buying an additional 860,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda raised its stake in shares of Embraer by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 3,138,792 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,307,000 after buying an additional 888,976 shares during the last quarter. 34.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ERJ stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.81. The company had a trading volume of 444,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,527,619. Embraer S.A. has a 1 year low of $8.52 and a 1 year high of $17.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.51, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.90.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ERJ. Citigroup increased their target price on Embraer from $15.75 to $16.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Embraer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Embraer has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.17.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

