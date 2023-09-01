Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Cuts Stock Holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. decreased its position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 46.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,366 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,506 shares during the quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 174.8% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,974,216 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $84,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,861 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 19,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 46.3% during the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 434,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,216,000 after acquiring an additional 137,400 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,412,339 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $143,198,000 after acquiring an additional 23,436 shares during the period. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Alaska Air Group by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 409,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,600,000 after purchasing an additional 190,710 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALK shares. Bank of America raised their target price on Alaska Air Group from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $91.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $58.50 to $64.25 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alaska Air Group news, CEO Benito Minicucci sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.73, for a total value of $243,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,579,877.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alaska Air Group Price Performance

Shares of ALK stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.72. The stock had a trading volume of 244,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,612,779. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 34.12, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.54. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.19 and a 12 month high of $57.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

About Alaska Air Group

(Free Report)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operated airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the United States, and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica, and Belize; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States and Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.