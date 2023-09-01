Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Has $181,000 Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. reduced its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 51.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 969 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 357.1% during the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LOW traded up $3.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $233.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 608,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,804,167. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $176.50 and a 12-month high of $237.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $226.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.09.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 58.56% and a net margin of 6.48%. The business had revenue of $24.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.67 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 43.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,368,562.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Bank of America raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $278.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.89.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LOW

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.