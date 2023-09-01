Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Increases Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 3,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CTC Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 517.1% during the 4th quarter. CTC Capital Management LLC now owns 25,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after buying an additional 21,200 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 2,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,494,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

NASDAQ GILD traded up $0.43 on Friday, reaching $76.91. 725,013 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,763,152. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.44 and a 12 month high of $89.74. The company has a market cap of $95.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.30). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GILD. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,587 shares in the company, valued at $8,606,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total transaction of $114,196.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,261,013.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,606,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

