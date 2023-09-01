Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Invests $1.05 Million in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 17,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EWY. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 139,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,560,000 after purchasing an additional 54,382 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 86.4% during the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 22,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 10,307 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $414,000. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 241,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,810,000 after acquiring an additional 59,859 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of EWY traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.07. 1,962,774 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,460,694. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 12 month low of $47.19 and a 12 month high of $67.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.48.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

