Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Invests $168,000 in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Helmerich & Payne by 221.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the first quarter worth $52,000. 96.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on HP shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Helmerich & Payne from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $53.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.09.

Helmerich & Payne Trading Up 4.7 %

HP stock traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.85. 353,601 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,439,544. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.41 and a fifty-two week high of $54.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.71.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.20. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $723.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.05 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Helmerich & Payne Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.25%.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

