Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Invests $237,000 in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MAR. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In related news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.14, for a total value of $164,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,363 shares in the company, valued at $689,885.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.23, for a total value of $4,044,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,287,106.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Felitia Lee sold 800 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.14, for a total value of $164,112.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,363 shares in the company, valued at $689,885.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,223 shares of company stock valued at $19,685,695. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marriott International Price Performance

Marriott International stock traded up $2.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $205.55. 301,033 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,854,586. The business has a fifty day moving average of $195.38 and a 200 day moving average of $179.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.90 and a 1-year high of $210.98. The company has a market capitalization of $61.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.59.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.07. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 649.26%. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MAR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $208.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Marriott International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Marriott International from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.14.

About Marriott International



Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

