Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Invests $269,000 in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 884 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PAYC. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 10.2% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 401 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the first quarter worth $251,551,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 0.8% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 6.2% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 732 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 541 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. 88.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PAYC traded up $3.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $298.18. 86,476 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 542,367. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.44. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $262.11 and a 12-month high of $375.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $318.24 and a 200 day moving average of $300.91.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The software maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $401.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.20 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 24.93% and a net margin of 20.28%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.52%.

In related news, EVP Christopher Gene Thomas sold 320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.05, for a total value of $92,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,585,967.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Paycom Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $443.00 to $427.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $399.00 price objective on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $384.53.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

