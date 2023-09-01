Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Makes New $224,000 Investment in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CF. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,014,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $342,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,325 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth $159,602,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in CF Industries by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,776,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $273,784,000 after purchasing an additional 995,975 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 29.5% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,553,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $185,071,000 after buying an additional 581,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 316.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 689,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,199,000 after buying an additional 523,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CF traded up $1.16 on Friday, hitting $78.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,636,918. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.08 and a 1 year high of $112.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 6.55 and a quick ratio of 6.03. The company has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.21.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 31.18%. Sell-side analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 13.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CF shares. StockNews.com began coverage on CF Industries in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of CF Industries from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, HSBC cut their target price on CF Industries from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CF Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Douglas C. Barnard sold 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.37, for a total transaction of $779,589.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,702.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

