Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Makes New $678,000 Investment in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $678,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EWW. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 71.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 6,136 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 77,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,275,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 90,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 310.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 194,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,708,000 after purchasing an additional 147,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 34,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.46. The company had a trading volume of 883,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,037,124. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 1 year low of $43.78 and a 1 year high of $65.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.93 and a 200 day moving average of $60.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

