Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Raises Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 32.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,181 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HLT. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 28.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on HLT. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.53.

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock traded up $2.02 on Friday, hitting $150.67. The company had a trading volume of 265,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,679,249. The company has a market cap of $39.40 billion, a PE ratio of 31.03, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.24. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.39 and a 52 week high of $157.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.85.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.05. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.23% and a negative return on equity of 128.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is 12.53%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Laura Fuentes sold 12,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $1,769,588.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,270 shares in the company, valued at $745,283.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

