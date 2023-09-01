Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Reduces Stock Holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. decreased its holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,211 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 634 shares during the quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Olin were worth $178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Olin by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,867,281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $829,542,000 after purchasing an additional 493,052 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Olin by 33.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,238,429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $512,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330,040 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Olin by 0.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,581,714 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $291,812,000 after purchasing an additional 31,587 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Olin by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,451,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $238,276,000 after purchasing an additional 888,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Olin by 136.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,169,999 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $114,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Olin

In related news, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total transaction of $663,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total transaction of $663,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Damian Gumpel sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total value of $44,312.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,531,588.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,174 shares of company stock worth $1,414,639 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Olin from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Olin in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Olin from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Olin in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Olin from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.50.

Olin Price Performance

NYSE:OLN traded down $7.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.82. The stock had a trading volume of 4,183,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,416,317. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.58. Olin Co. has a 52 week low of $41.33 and a 52 week high of $64.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.45.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Olin had a return on equity of 32.28% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Olin Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Olin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.56%.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

See Also

