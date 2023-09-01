Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Reduces Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 95.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,938 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 85,318 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Totem Point Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Totem Point Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,857,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F increased its position in Alphabet by 10.3% in the first quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth $2,564,000. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 53.2% in the first quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.8% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,412,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of GOOG traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $136.90. 6,822,214 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,413,414. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.45 and a 12-month high of $138.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $1.73 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.14, for a total value of $28,630.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,014.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.14, for a total transaction of $28,630.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,014.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $26,228.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,287.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,247 shares of company stock valued at $7,755,027 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GOOG. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.00.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

