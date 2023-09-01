Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Sells 2,675 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lessened its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 34.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,087 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,675 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in General Motors during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Ethic Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 141.5% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 41,759 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 24,464 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,102,320 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $443,857,000 after buying an additional 61,522 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in General Motors by 38.8% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 44,909 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 12,560 shares during the period. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,922 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors Stock Performance

NYSE:GM traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.46. 2,308,130 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,221,927. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.96. General Motors has a 52-week low of $31.10 and a 52-week high of $43.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.68, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.08.

General Motors Announces Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $44.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.13 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. General Motors’s payout ratio is 5.03%.

Insider Activity at General Motors

In other General Motors news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 9,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $381,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 282,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,601,893. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GM shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on General Motors from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on General Motors from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on General Motors

About General Motors

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.