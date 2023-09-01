Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Sells 7,163 Shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lessened its holdings in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) by 63.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,163 shares during the quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 106.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Korn Ferry by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Korn Ferry by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Korn Ferry Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of KFY traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.73. The stock had a trading volume of 25,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,087. Korn Ferry has a 1-year low of $44.69 and a 1-year high of $61.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Korn Ferry Increases Dividend

Korn Ferry ( NYSE:KFY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 27th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.01. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $730.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is a positive change from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on KFY. StockNews.com lowered shares of Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 27th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Korn Ferry in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Korn Ferry has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.67.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

