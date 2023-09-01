Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Takes $199,000 Position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 1,359.1% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 284.1% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. BOKF NA bought a new position in Oshkosh in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 26.9% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Stock Performance

Oshkosh stock traded up $1.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $105.60. 61,642 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 552,347. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Oshkosh Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.30 and a fifty-two week high of $106.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.50.

Oshkosh Announces Dividend

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 4.45%. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OSK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Oshkosh from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Oshkosh from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Oshkosh from $89.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.07.

Insider Transactions at Oshkosh

In related news, EVP Frank R. Nerenhausen sold 10,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.03, for a total transaction of $1,092,109.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,126 shares in the company, valued at $5,526,919.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Frank R. Nerenhausen sold 10,300 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.03, for a total value of $1,092,109.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,526,919.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael E. Pack sold 8,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.11, for a total transaction of $832,613.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,750,189.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufacture, and markets specialty trucks and access equipment vehicles worldwide. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

