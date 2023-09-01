J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 175,900 shares, a drop of 5.5% from the July 31st total of 186,100 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 49,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

In other J.Jill news, Director James S. Scully sold 9,548 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total transaction of $194,492.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,173 shares in the company, valued at $1,062,764.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other J.Jill news, Director James S. Scully sold 9,548 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total transaction of $194,492.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,173 shares in the company, valued at $1,062,764.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James S. Scully sold 7,024 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $146,169.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,251.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,530 shares of company stock worth $609,670 over the last quarter. 6.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JILL. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in J.Jill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of J.Jill during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of J.Jill by 5,493.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,734 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of J.Jill by 933.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,849 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of J.Jill during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. 33.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JILL stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.81. The stock had a trading volume of 19,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,712. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.65. J.Jill has a 12 month low of $15.45 and a 12 month high of $30.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.74 million, a PE ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.15.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $155.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.40 million. J.Jill had a net margin of 5.32% and a negative return on equity of 1,653.14%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that J.Jill will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. It offers casual wear, athletic wear, and loungewear; footwear; and accessories, including scarves and jewelry. The company markets its products through retail stores, website, and catalogs.

