J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.45-9.85 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $9.48. J. M. Smucker also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $9.45-$9.85 EPS.

J. M. Smucker Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of J. M. Smucker stock opened at $144.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.86, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.21. J. M. Smucker has a twelve month low of $135.44 and a twelve month high of $163.07.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that J. M. Smucker will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. This is a positive change from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is -455.91%.

SJM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. 58.com reissued a maintains rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $129.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday. Consumer Edge raised J. M. Smucker from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $135.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $154.23.

Check Out Our Latest Report on J. M. Smucker

Insider Buying and Selling at J. M. Smucker

In other news, COO John P. Brase sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.86, for a total transaction of $1,488,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,349,010.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO John P. Brase sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.86, for a total transaction of $1,488,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,349,010.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 19,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.95, for a total value of $2,974,573.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 623,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,756,779.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,557 shares of company stock valued at $6,444,151. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On J. M. Smucker

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 3.7% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.0% in the first quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 5.0% in the second quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 2,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 97.2% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.