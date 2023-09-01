J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.45-$9.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.25 billion-$9.34 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.67 billion. J. M. Smucker also updated its FY24 guidance to $9.45-9.85 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on J. M. Smucker from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on J. M. Smucker from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on J. M. Smucker from $159.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Consumer Edge upgraded J. M. Smucker from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $154.23.

Shares of J. M. Smucker stock opened at $144.95 on Friday. J. M. Smucker has a fifty-two week low of $135.44 and a fifty-two week high of $163.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $147.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a PE ratio of -155.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.21.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.19. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that J. M. Smucker will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. This is a boost from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -455.91%.

In other J. M. Smucker news, COO John P. Brase sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.86, for a total value of $1,488,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,349,010.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other J. M. Smucker news, COO John P. Brase sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.86, for a total value of $1,488,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,349,010.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 3,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.65, for a total value of $462,332.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,058 shares in the company, valued at $930,811.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,557 shares of company stock worth $6,444,151. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 97.2% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. 79.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

