Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 7.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,475 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 532 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 446,640 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,357,000 after acquiring an additional 23,963 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $90,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% in the first quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 150,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,738,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 276.1% in the first quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 13,747 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 10,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kendall Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% in the first quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 3,860 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $143.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of -91.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $131.57 and a 200-day moving average of $135.77. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52 week low of $120.64 and a 52 week high of $160.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Jazz Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:JAZZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $957.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $952.44 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 24.47% and a negative net margin of 2.30%. Analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 15.57 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on JAZZ. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $204.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $204.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.59, for a total transaction of $104,692.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,283,458.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.59, for a total transaction of $104,692.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,283,458.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rick E. Winningham sold 1,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.16, for a total value of $171,456.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,442,943.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,417 shares of company stock valued at $334,469. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, such as hematologic and solid tumors.

