Jefferies Financial Group Boosts APA (NASDAQ:APA) Price Target to $43.00

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

APA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on APA from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho increased their target price on APA from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of APA in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on APA in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on APA from $35.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.36.

APA Price Performance

APA opened at $43.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. APA has a 52-week low of $30.67 and a 52-week high of $50.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 3.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.46.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.19. APA had a return on equity of 117.05% and a net margin of 16.14%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that APA will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On APA

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in APA during the 1st quarter worth about $295,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in APA by 3,173.6% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 17,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 16,566 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of APA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of APA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $328,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of APA by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,362,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,324,000 after acquiring an additional 29,907 shares in the last quarter. 80.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APA Company Profile

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

