Jet Protocol Price Tops $0.0067 on Exchanges (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 1st. During the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. Jet Protocol has a market cap of $11.40 million and $135,436.89 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jet Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges.

About Jet Protocol

JET is a token. It launched on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00670968 USD and is up 0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $78,171.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

