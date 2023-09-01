Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Buys New Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,113 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 53.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in Fortinet by 1,947.6% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Fortinet by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 435 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 178.8% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 474 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. 65.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total value of $535,759.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,830,689.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,530 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total value of $535,759.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,830,689.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 5,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total value of $441,669.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,727,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,231,012,700.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,218 shares of company stock valued at $4,429,412 over the last quarter. 17.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fortinet Stock Performance

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $60.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.39. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.61 and a 52-week high of $81.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.63 and a 200-day moving average of $66.69.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 698.28% and a net margin of 21.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on FTNT shares. Guggenheim upgraded Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Fortinet from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $64.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Fortinet from $90.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Fortinet from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.32.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FTNT

About Fortinet

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.