Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Agree Realty by 7,150.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Agree Realty by 133.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Agree Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Agree Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Agree Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Agree Realty news, COO Craig Erlich bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.36 per share, for a total transaction of $93,540.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 36,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,285,556.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Joey Agree acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.79 per share, for a total transaction of $627,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 539,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,859,695.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Craig Erlich purchased 1,500 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.36 per share, with a total value of $93,540.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,285,556.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 53,751 shares of company stock valued at $3,382,660 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $77.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Agree Realty from $76.00 to $76.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Agree Realty from $70.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.06.

Agree Realty Stock Performance

Shares of ADC opened at $61.84 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 35.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.45. Agree Realty Co. has a one year low of $60.79 and a one year high of $77.72.

Agree Realty Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.243 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 165.34%.

Agree Realty Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,004 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 41.7 million square feet of gross leasable area.

