JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 65.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 713,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 282,963 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $92,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JPM. FCA Corp TX grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 4,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 174,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,745,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 357,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,774,000 after buying an additional 32,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 263.4% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 154,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,072,000 after buying an additional 111,645 shares during the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total value of $263,249.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,225,688.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total transaction of $263,249.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,225,688.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $700,848.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,401,207.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,593 shares of company stock valued at $1,992,388. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPM stock traded up $1.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $147.34. The stock had a trading volume of 3,046,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,465,394. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $150.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.26. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $101.28 and a 1-year high of $159.38. The stock has a market cap of $428.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.75. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The firm had revenue of $42.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JPM. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Citigroup lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.89.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

