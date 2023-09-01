K9 Gold (CVE:KNC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.03

Shares of K9 Gold Corp. (CVE:KNC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 209001 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

K9 Gold Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.70 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of -0.11.

About K9 Gold

K9 Gold Corp. engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral interests. The company holds 100% interests in the Stony Lake East Gold project consisting of 8 mineral licenses covering an area of 13,625 hectares located in the Grand Falls province of Newfoundland. It also owns interests in the Desert Eagle project comprising 97 lode claims covering an area of 2,004 acres located in Garfield County, Utah.

Featured Stories

