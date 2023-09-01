Kadena 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.91 Million (KDA)

Kadena (KDA) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. One Kadena coin can now be bought for $0.46 or 0.00001765 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kadena has a total market cap of $113.15 million and approximately $1.91 million worth of Kadena was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Kadena has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Kadena

Kadena’s launch date was August 22nd, 2019. Kadena’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 245,633,624 coins. Kadena’s official website is kadena.io. The official message board for Kadena is medium.com/kadena-io. Kadena’s official Twitter account is @kadena_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kadena is https://reddit.com/r/kadena/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Kadena

According to CryptoCompare, “Kadena (KDA) is a digital currency used for compute payments on the Kadena public chain. It serves as the transaction fee and mining reward within the network. Kadena aims to unite public applications, private blockchains, and interoperable chains, providing a high-bandwidth computer infrastructure. Smart contracts on Kadena are written in Pact, a user-friendly and verifiable language. KDA is used for transactions, staking, and accessing services within the Kadena ecosystem. The project was created by blockchain and technology experts, Will Martino and Stuart Popejoy, to address scalability and security challenges in the industry.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kadena directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kadena should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kadena using one of the exchanges listed above.

