Kava (KAVA) Price Reaches $0.65 on Exchanges

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. One Kava token can currently be bought for approximately $0.65 or 0.00002511 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kava has a total market capitalization of $479.39 million and $12.30 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Kava has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00038467 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00026646 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00012808 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000194 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004400 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003854 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000879 BTC.

Kava Token Profile

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 734,442,739 tokens and its circulating supply is 734,530,154 tokens. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

