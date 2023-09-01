Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,116 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $3,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 528,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,356,000 after buying an additional 215,260 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Kellogg by 130.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 4,386 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 30,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Auto Owners Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,625,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. 83.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kellogg Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:K traded down $0.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 561,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,246,116. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.60. The company has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.66. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $60.04 and a fifty-two week high of $77.17.

Kellogg Increases Dividend

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 33.33%. As a group, research analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 96.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on K shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Kellogg from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Kellogg from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Kellogg from $60.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $6,110,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,331,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,319,675,301.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 600,000 shares of company stock worth $39,088,000 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

