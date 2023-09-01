KeyCorp Raises Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target to $450.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at KeyCorp from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. KeyCorp’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.03% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $445.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $415.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup set a $450.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $429.62.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $381.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $378.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $358.19. Lululemon Athletica has a 52 week low of $277.50 and a 52 week high of $394.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.44 billion, a PE ratio of 50.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.42.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The apparel retailer reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.14. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 44.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 153,372.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 45,174,485 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $17,098,543,000 after buying an additional 45,145,050 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $824,128,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1,462.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,093,563 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $413,914,000 after buying an additional 1,023,578 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $279,637,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,751,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

