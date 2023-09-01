Korea Investment CORP Acquires 22,875 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 35.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,797 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,875 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.06% of Cummins worth $20,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,507,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,312,000 after purchasing an additional 266,704 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cummins by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,026,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,360,000 after buying an additional 287,870 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cummins by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,939,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,947,000 after buying an additional 70,040 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cummins by 634.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,078,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,464,000 after buying an additional 1,795,480 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,055,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,112,000 after acquiring an additional 55,502 shares during the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cummins from $290.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cummins in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Cummins from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.17.

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $230.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $244.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.09. The firm has a market cap of $32.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.40 and a 1-year high of $265.28.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.19 by ($0.01). Cummins had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 19.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.65%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

