Korea Investment CORP Decreases Holdings in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Korea Investment CORP lowered its position in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 389,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in PDD were worth $29,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PDD. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in PDD by 108.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of PDD by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of PDD during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PDD during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new stake in PDD in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 31.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PDD opened at $98.97 on Friday. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.80 and a 52-week high of $106.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.34 and a 200-day moving average of $76.82.

PDD ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $10.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $3.17. PDD had a net margin of 25.63% and a return on equity of 34.10%. The company had revenue of $52.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. PDD’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PDD shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on PDD from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of PDD from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of PDD from $107.00 to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of PDD from $79.00 to $95.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of PDD from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.75.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

