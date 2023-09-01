Korea Investment CORP Purchases 271,260 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Korea Investment CORP grew its position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 187.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 415,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 271,260 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $24,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IR. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Field & Main Bank boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 42.3% during the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

Shares of Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $69.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.15 billion, a PE ratio of 40.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.84. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a one year low of $42.20 and a one year high of $70.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Research analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is presently 4.65%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Kathleen M. Keene sold 4,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $250,187.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 27,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $1,669,285.51. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,564,870.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen M. Keene sold 4,003 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $250,187.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,659 shares of company stock worth $3,685,458. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.36.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

(Free Report)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

Featured Articles

