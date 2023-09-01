Korea Investment CORP Raises Stock Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 35.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,356 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,285 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $26,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALB. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Albemarle during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 188.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 121 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 342.9% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 124 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Albemarle by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Albemarle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALB. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Albemarle from $270.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $222.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $196.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.20.

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $198.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $210.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.48. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $171.82 and a 52 week high of $334.55.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by $3.06. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 45.88% and a net margin of 40.55%. Albemarle’s revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 25.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 4.81%.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

