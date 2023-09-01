Korea Investment CORP Sells 13,011 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Korea Investment CORP cut its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 284,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,011 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.08% of Prudential Financial worth $23,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PRU. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 148.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 4,059 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 7.3% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 68,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,649,000 after acquiring an additional 4,653 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 2.4% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 197,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,325,000 after acquiring an additional 4,601 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 13,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 54.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Raymond James raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.45.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

PRU opened at $94.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.78 and a 200 day moving average of $88.49. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.37 and a 52-week high of $110.96. The stock has a market cap of $34.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.56, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.40.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $12.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.68 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 1.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.81 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 21st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 166.67%.

Prudential Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.