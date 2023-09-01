Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Purchased by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,975 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned 0.15% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $30,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total transaction of $1,057,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,231,731.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $50,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,825,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total transaction of $1,057,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,275 shares in the company, valued at $3,231,731.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LH. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $277.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $247.41 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.75.

Laboratory Co. of America Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of LH stock traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $209.21. The company had a trading volume of 12,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,438. The company’s fifty day moving average is $216.89 and its 200 day moving average is $223.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $166.93 and a fifty-two week high of $222.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.07.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.05). Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 5.89%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.07%.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

See Also

