Laidlaw Initiates Coverage on Silo Pharma (NASDAQ:SILO)

Laidlaw assumed coverage on shares of Silo Pharma (NASDAQ:SILO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Silo Pharma Stock Down 0.4 %

SILO stock opened at $1.89 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.14. Silo Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.71 and a fifty-two week high of $12.23.

Institutional Trading of Silo Pharma

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in Silo Pharma by 196.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 44,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 29,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Silo Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Silo Pharma in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Silo Pharma in the third quarter valued at $37,000. 3.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Silo Pharma Company Profile

Silo Pharma. Inc, a developmental stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on merging traditional therapeutics with psychedelic research. The company's developing solutions to address various underserved conditions. It also seeks to acquire and/or develop intellectual property or technology rights from universities and researchers to treat rare diseases, including the use of psychedelic drugs, such as psilocybin, and the benefits they may have in certain cases involving depression, mental health issues, and neurological disorders.

