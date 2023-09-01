Lanvin Group (NYSE:LANV) Price Target Lowered to $5.00 at Citigroup

Lanvin Group (NYSE:LANV – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Citigroup from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Lanvin Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:LANV opened at $4.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $576.27 million, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of -0.03. Lanvin Group has a 1 year low of $4.19 and a 1 year high of $22.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.22.

Get Lanvin Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lanvin Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lanvin Group in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Fosun International Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lanvin Group in the 4th quarter valued at $775,698,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lanvin Group in the 1st quarter valued at $3,214,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lanvin Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $317,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Lanvin Group in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.13% of the company’s stock.

About Lanvin Group

Lanvin Group Holdings Limited operates as a couture house worldwide. The company offers ready-to-wear, made to measure, footwear, leather goods, costume jewelry, accessories, eyewear, and childrenswear under the Lanvin brand name; ready-to-wear, legwear, lingerie and beachwear, and accessories under the Wolford brand; footwear under the Sergio Rossi brand name; luxury womenswear, footwear, handbags, jewelry, and leather goods under the St.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lanvin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lanvin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.