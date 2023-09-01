Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lessened its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 701,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 91,694 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $67,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 115.1% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 404.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 100.0% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Lattice Semiconductor Trading Up 0.0 %

LSCC stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.30. 215,247 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,872,734. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.36. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $44.53 and a 1 year high of $98.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.62 and a beta of 1.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 43.37% and a net margin of 28.34%. The firm had revenue of $190.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.15 million. On average, research analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

LSCC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Lattice Semiconductor

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.62, for a total value of $80,347.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,902,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.62, for a total value of $80,347.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,902,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.96, for a total transaction of $3,518,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,847 shares in the company, valued at $69,386,982.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 104,267 shares of company stock valued at $9,409,480. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Lattice Semiconductor

(Free Report)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.