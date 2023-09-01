Lavras Gold (CVE:LGC) Sets New 52-Week High at $1.24

Shares of Lavras Gold Corp. (CVE:LGC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$1.24 and last traded at C$1.24, with a volume of 1649019 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.83.

Lavras Gold Trading Down 15.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 11.12 and a current ratio of 7.63. The stock has a market cap of C$45.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.33.

Lavras Gold Company Profile

Lavras Gold Corp. operates as a junior exploration company in southern Brazil. It engages in the exploration and development of the Lavras do Sul gold project covering an area of approximately 22,000 hectares located in Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

