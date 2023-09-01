Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) SVP John M. Winter Sells 21,646 Shares

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Free Report) SVP John M. Winter sold 21,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.15, for a total value of $198,060.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 238,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,182,897.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Liberty Latin America Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LILAK opened at $8.96 on Friday. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a one year low of $5.88 and a one year high of $9.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Liberty Latin America from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Scotiabank downgraded Liberty Latin America from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Liberty Latin America in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Liberty Latin America

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,832,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,759,000 after purchasing an additional 66,947 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 4.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,452,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,111,000 after buying an additional 131,796 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 7.2% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,132,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,151,000 after buying an additional 211,750 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Liberty Latin America by 0.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,096,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,693,000 after acquiring an additional 28,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Liberty Latin America by 1.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,975,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,651,000 after acquiring an additional 30,881 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, C&W Network & LatAm, Liberty Puerto Rico, Liberty Costa Rico, and VTR segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

