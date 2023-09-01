LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) Director Bertrand Velge Buys 32,072 Shares of Stock

LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Free Report) Director Bertrand Velge purchased 32,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.58 per share, with a total value of $114,817.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 249,482 shares in the company, valued at $893,145.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Bertrand Velge also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 31st, Bertrand Velge bought 60,000 shares of LifeMD stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.93 per share, with a total value of $235,800.00.

On Tuesday, June 13th, Bertrand Velge acquired 44,365 shares of LifeMD stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.64 per share, with a total value of $117,123.60.

On Wednesday, June 7th, Bertrand Velge purchased 24,500 shares of LifeMD stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.19 per share, for a total transaction of $53,655.00.

On Monday, June 5th, Bertrand Velge acquired 10,383 shares of LifeMD stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.17 per share, with a total value of $22,531.11.

Shares of LifeMD stock opened at $3.86 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.66. LifeMD, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.14 and a 52 week high of $5.45.

LifeMD ( NASDAQ:LFMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.14). LifeMD had a negative net margin of 23.30% and a negative return on equity of 7,255.81%. The company had revenue of $35.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.29 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that LifeMD, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in LifeMD during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of LifeMD in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of LifeMD by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in LifeMD during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in LifeMD during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. 17.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LFMD shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on LifeMD in a research report on Friday, July 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of LifeMD in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of LifeMD from $3.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th.

LifeMD, Inc operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for care across various indications, including urgent and primary care, men's and women's health, and dermatology, chronic care management, and others in the United States. The company provides ShapiroMD, a telehealth platform brand that offers access to virtual medical treatment, prescription medications, patented doctor formulated OTC products, topical compounded medications, and food and drug administration approved medical device for male and female hair loss; RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that offers virtual medical treatment from licensed providers for a variety of men's health needs; LifeMD Primary Care, a virtual primary care platform that provides patients with primary care, urgent care, and chronic care needs, as well as offers a mobile first platform that incorporates virtual consultations and treatment, prescription medications, diagnostics, and imaging; Cleared, a telehealth brand that provides personalized treatments for allergy, asthma, and immunology; and NavaMD, a female-oriented and tele-dermatology brand that offers virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers.

