Lifestyle Communities Limited (ASX:LIC) Declares Final Dividend of $0.06

Lifestyle Communities Limited (ASX:LIC – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Friday, September 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Thursday, October 5th. This represents a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, September 3rd.
Lifestyle Communities Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.65, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.03.
Lifestyle Communities Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Lifestyle Communities
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- 5 Critical Takeaways From MongoDB’s Q2 Results for AI Investors
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- 3 Stocks to Buy Now Ahead of Seasonal September Tailwinds
- What Are MATANA Stocks?
- 3 Health Companies with Healthy Insider Buying and Market Support
Receive News & Ratings for Lifestyle Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifestyle Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.